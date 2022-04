Polska na czele. Zatrudnienie rosło u nas najszybciej wśród krajów UE

💼In 2020, 4 Member States had an increase in the share of employed people: 🇲🇹Malta,🇵🇱Poland,🇭🇷Croatia & 🇷🇴Romania. The increase was below 0.5 pp



Largest increases from 2019 - 2021 in 🇵🇱Poland(+3.1 pp),🇷🇴Romania(+2.0 pp),🇬🇷Greece & 🇲🇹Malta(both +1.8 pp)

👉https://t.co/BUdf1J6bSN pic.twitter.com/dSBOV90oBW