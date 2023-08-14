×

Mattel szuka pracownika za 18 tys. zł miesięcznie. Jest jeden haczyk

  • KDS
  • 14 sie 2023 12:40

Producent gier i zabawek firma Mattel poszukuje osób, które uwielbiają grać w Uno. Za 4 tygodnie promowania tej gry w sieci zapłaci 4444 dolarów (ok. 18 tys. zł).

Mattel szuka pracownika za 18 tys. zł miesięcznie. Jest jeden haczyk
Za 4 tygodnie promowania Uno w sieci Mattel zapłaci 4444 dolarów (ok. 18 tys. zł) (fot. Unsplash/Adam Mills)
Mattel wypuściła na rynek nową linię popularnej gry Uno - Uno Quatro. Teraz szuka osób, które pomogą wypromować ją w internecie.

Osoba, która zdobędzie pracę, przez cztery tygodnie będzie musiała tworzyć treści społecznościowe, w których będzie reklamować nową grę.

@uno

🚨do you have what it takes to be our CHIEF UNO PLAYER?🚨 are you passionate about throwing down the Draw 4 and playing the Reverse Card IRL? stitch this video, introduce yourself and answer these four questions:   what’s your best memory playing UNO? what’s your best Reverse Card moment? why shouldn’t we SKIP you as the Chief UNO player? what’s your fave version of UNO?   submit your video by August 10th at 11:59 PM PST and check out the link in our bio for more information.

♬ Summer - Croquet Club
Materiał chroniony prawem autorskim - zasady przedruków określa regulamin.
Do artykułu: Mattel szuka pracownika za 18 tys. zł miesięcznie. Jest jeden haczyk
