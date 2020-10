Cisco, DHL Express, Hilton na czele światowego rankingu. Jest mocny akcent polski

Thank you @FortuneMagazine and @GPTW_US for naming us #1 back-to-back winners on the #WorldsBestWorkplaces list! 🎉 We couldn’t have done it without the global feedback from our Cisco team. It’s our moment. And our motivation. https://t.co/TCVUPfjHuX #WeAreCisco pic.twitter.com/KoBtNYIBoG