ScienceForUkraine - rusza kolejna akcja pomocy dla Ukraińców

#POLAND: Faculty of History @UniWarszawski is hiring. Posts are open also for 🇺🇦 scholars.

They are looking for early-career historians working on the 20th century (2 positions) and medieval history.

Calls:https://t.co/0JA8EsktZEhttps://t.co/LVRoh70k6c#ScienceForUkraine https://t.co/0bdhGVxJ0P